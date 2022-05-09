Norman J. Weissman, beloved husband of the late Cecile (nee Davis). Loving father of Joel (Jackie) Weissman, Lawrence Weissman and Jacalyn (Stanley) Hazen. Cherished grandfather of Brandon and Brentley Weissman, and Jennie and Leah Hazen. World War II Veteran.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawka, Ind.
Contributions are suggested to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Vinney Hospice of Montefiore.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.