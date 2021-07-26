Neil “Norm” Weisthal was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 23, 1950 to Margaret Weisthal (nee Bass) and David Weisthal and passed away on July 25, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
Raised in Cleveland by his beloved mother, he graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1968 and Kent State University in 1972 with a degree in communication/journalism.
A delight in recent years has been reconnecting with friends from Moreland Elementary.
Neil first worked in radio as a news announcer at several AM stations in Ohio and Kentucky before moving to television producing and reporting in Ohio and North Carolina. For over 35 years, he enjoyed working and seeing the world as a flight attendant for Presidential and Northwest/Delta Airlines before retiring last year. His news announcer voice impressed all who heard it.
Neil will be remembered as a loving husband, a warm and devoted father, and beloved grandfather. His love of music, zest for travel, interest in news and newsmakers, knack for knowing obscure facts and details, ongoing curiosity and pure love will live on.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 25 years, Karen; daughters, Carly (Anthony Gerardi) and Melanie (William Yeager); their mother, Linda Weisthal; grandchildren, Morgan, Holden, Ellie, Carson and Isla; siblings, Roz Spiesman and Bob Westal; and extended family and beloved cats.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Masks are required. Interment at Zion Memorial Park.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 2:30 p.m. July 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Neil Weisthal, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will begin shiva from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 27 to July 29, and from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 30 at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to pancan.org or seeingeye.org.