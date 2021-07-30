Robert D. Weitzner, beloved husband of Carol (nee Sustin). Loving father of Debbie (Michael) Marks, Karin Weitzner and Amy (Brad) Solomon. Devoted grandfather of Charlie, Katie, Ellye, Luke, Ethan, Jack, Avery. Dear brother of Eleanor (H. Stanley, deceased) Rassler, Ronald (Carolyn) Weitzner and the late Arthur Weitzner.
Services will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.(Masks are required). Interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Robert Weitzner, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Debbie and Michael Marks. 8280 Yorkshire Dr. Chagrin Falls Sunday 5-8 p.m. and Monday 4-7 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Temple Israel-Ner Tamid.