Robert Weitzner, beloved husband of Cookie; loving father of Debbie (Michael) Marks, Karin Weitzner, Amy (Brad) Solomon; adored grandfather of Charlie, Katie, Ellye and Luke Marks, and Ethan, Avery and Jack Solomon; dearest brother of Ron Weitzner, Ellie Rassler, Arthur Weitzner (deceased); uncle to many nieces and nephews and dear friend to so many. Bob’s greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, attending every program and sporting event of each of his children and grandchildren, always ready to take a photo or video at every opportunity.
Bob enjoyed a remarkable 30-year career with IBM from 1962 to 1991. His talent in the field of computer technology was notable and he achieved great respect for his management abilities, becoming a leader in the field of technology, receiving many awards for his achievements. His colleagues spoke of his ethics, caring support, mentorship and how he made a difference in so many lives. After leaving IBM, Bob enjoyed his next 10 years with the Tranzonic Company as CIO.
Prior to graduating from John Adams High School, Bob found time to join the U.S. Navy Reserves as a hospital corpsman for 10 years. He attended Miami University and earned a degree in education. While there, his interests in sports led him to become a sports photographer for the university. He also became a member of ZBT fraternity. Bob spent his first two years after college teaching math at Richmond Heights Junior High, a brief career for which he was most proud. He had a way of making sure that every student would succeed in his classes.
Bob’s interest in teaching led him to become a Sunday school teacher for 18 years.
Passionate about helping others, Bob was also involved with many volunteer organizations, including serving as chairman of the technology committee for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. He also volunteered with the Cleveland chapter of the American Red Cross and he was the recipient of the Vega Award for leadership in a strategic project for the chapter’s information systems.
Other volunteer activities included giving his time to the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program in Cleveland. He also spent time tutoring inner city students in math.
Bob loved to travel and he and Cookie enjoyed many trips together and with the family.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral took place on Aug. 1 at Mount Olive Cemetery.