Ronald P. Weitzner, beloved husband of Carolyn Tenney-Weitzner, passed away June 11, 2023.
Loving father of Rochelle (Jess Hill) Weitzner, Ross (Tammy) Weitzner and Bobby (Astghik) Weitzner. Devoted grandfather of Colin, Austin and Hyack. Dear brother of Ellie Rassler, and the late Bob Weitzner and Art Weitzner.
Services will be held at noon June 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. June 16 at the residence 320-45 Windward Circle in Aurora.
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd. Novelty, OH 44072.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at noon June 15 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Ronald Weitzner, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
