Beverly Ruth Weltman (nee LaVetter), wife of the late Jack Weltman; loving mother of Freddie (Susan) Weltman, Garshi (Kathy) Weltman and Barb (Lev) Gonick; “Gram Bev” to Jordan, Daniel and Abby Weltman, Hanna and Becca Weltman, and Sari and Mya Gonick; and sister of Arlene Gaitz, died Oct. 17, 2020 in Phoenix.
Born June 25, 1929, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frieda and Joseph LaVetter. Beverly grew up in Cleveland, graduated from Glenville High School and attended Ohio University.
Civically engaged, she was the president of B’nai B’rith Woman, an avid mahjong player, dedicated volunteer at Mount Sinai Hospital for 20 years and a bastion of democracy. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma and a dear friend.
Private services were held Oct. 20 in Scottsdale, Ariz.