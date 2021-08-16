Herbert H. Weltman, beloved husband of Barbara (Siegel); loving father of Eric (Lisa) Weltman, Debra (Daniel) Behrendt and Melissa Weltman; devoted grandfather of Hannah and Matthew Behrendt, and Zane Weltman; dear brother of the late Harry Weltman (Rosemary).
He was a graduate of Glenville High School and earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree from Columbia University.
Graveside services will be held at noon Aug. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. No visitation due to COVID-19. Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To view the service Aug. 18, go to YouTube and search Herbert Weltman Funeral Service.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.