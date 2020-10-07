Eunice G. Wertheim (nee Kass), beloved wife of the late Richard Alvin Wertheim. Loving mother of Dr. Steven (Melinda) Wertheim and James (Candy) Wertheim. Devoted grandmother of Meredith (Andy) Blechman, Julia (Michael) Schnabel, Eve (Daniel) Frid, Dr. Jacqueline (David) Vanderburg, Robert (Boram) Wertheim and Alexander Wertheim. Great-grandmother of Audrey, Myles, Guy, Liza and Remy. Dear sister of the late Dr. Norman (Linda) Kass.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family requests no visitation. To view a livestream of the service, visit bkbmc.com, select "Obituaries," select Eunice's notice, scroll down to the livestream and click "join livestream."
Friends who wish may contribute to Congregation Or Hadash (Or-Hadash.org).