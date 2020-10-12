Carol West (nee Sonkin), beloved wife of Harvey, who shared 55 years of loving marriage; devoted and cherished mother of Howard (Bernadine) West, Deborah (Marshall) Kassoff, Wendy West and Carrie West; adored Granny to Noah, Kate and Matthew West, and Tessa Kassoff; dear sister of Sherrie (Marty) Matyas; brother, Shale (deceased) and sister-in-law Yvette Sonkin, and Edith (Irv) Chesler (both deceased).
Carol was an avid reader and took great joy in her grandchildren and caring for her great-nieces/nephews in their early childhoods. Carol was a cherished friend to many and will be truly missed. Private services will be held on Oct. 12, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family requests no visitation in light of COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to The Gathering Place or the American Cancer Society.