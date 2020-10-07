Max Wexler, 89, born in Buczacz, Poland on Jan. 13, 1931, passed away Sept. 26, 2020.
Max was a Holocaust survivor, trained with the Haganah, emigrated to Israel and fought in the 1948 War of Independence as well as the 1956 Sinai War. He then emigrated from Israel to the United States in 1960 with his wife, Eva, and sons, Bill and Ilan. Their daughter, Diane, was born in Cleveland.
Max was the beloved husband of the late Eva (nee Fluss); and loving father of Bill (Gail) Wexler, Ilan (Eveline) Wexler and Diane (Dexter) Wexler-Weaver. He was the devoted grandfather of Danielle (Jeffrey) Shoykhet, Jonathan Wexler, Allyson, Justin (Ariel), Adam, Jared Wexler and Brittany Weaver; and devoted great-grandfather of Wesley Shoykhet.
Graveside services were held Sept. 27 at Zion Memorial Park.