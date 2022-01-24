Howard M. Whalley, beloved husband of the late Avis Whalley; devoted and loving father of Paula Webb, Laurie Allmenger, Kimberly (Keith Schrode) Whalley-Schrode and Tiffany (David) Browne; adored grandfather of Adam Browne, John Browne, Emily Browne and Mariah Schrode; dear brother of the late Sharon Delman; dearest uncle; adored friend of Virjin Maria.
Howard is the innovator of the Coolant-Fed Tooling for the George Whalley company, and its successor CFT George Whalley Co. Howard is also the former Commodore and long time member of the Chagrin Lagoons Yacht Club.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Contributions are suggested to The Hospice of the Western Reserve or The Cleveland Sight Center.
To view service livestream, go to bkbmc.com, open website and at top of page open recent obituaries, find Howard M. Whalley obituary scroll down and click on join livestream link.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.