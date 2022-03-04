Beatrice Tamler Wieder was born May 19, 1922, in Lechnitz, Romania, immigrating to the United States when she was 12, along with her mother and sister, Sylvia. Sisters Mary and Charlotte, and brothers Sam, Irv and Moishe came before her.
Bea became a bride at 19 during World War II, and was married to Norman for 56 years before his death in 1997.
As a mother of four boys, Bea was active in Young Israel of Cleveland and the Hebrew Academy, and also volunteered with many other communal organizations. An avid reader, and a published poet, Bea was also a wonderful cook, a skilled baker and seamstress, and a meticulous homemaker. After raising her sons, Bea returned to college to study art history and English literature, and at the age of 50 taught herself to ride a bicycle. She loved to play tennis, was an enthusiastic rummy cube opponent, played many card games and was always busy with her hands and her mind.
Extremely social, Bea enjoyed being with people, and became an official greeter at the Myers Independent Living Apartments in the years before the pandemic. But, above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the proud matriarch of an extended family that reached around the globe.
She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Michael (Miki), Kenneth (Ruth), Avery (Jill) and Jerry (Suzen); her grandchildren, Paul (Elisheva), Carly (Jon) Wilbur, Adam (Stephanie), Matthew (Devorah), Shana (Aaron) Ziff, Simon, Josh and Donielle (Michael) Serge; and her twenty totally charmed and besotted great-grandchildren.
Bea lived a full and connected life of almost 100 years. She leaves us all a legacy of optimism, determination, and a perpetual love of life. Rest in peace, Gramma.
Services will be held at 2p.m. March 4 at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. To view the service March 5, please go to YouTube and search Beatrice Wieder Funeral Service.
Donations welcomed to Young Israel of Greater Cleveland and the Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.