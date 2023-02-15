Robert Spencer Wilkov, age 80, of Beachwood, was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 2, 1943, and passed away on Feb. 14, 2023.
Beloved husband of Frances B. Wilkov (nee Farber); devoted father of Scott (Erica) Wilkov of Solon, Matthew (Michelle) Wilkov of Philadelphia and David (Andrea) Wilkov of Chicago; loving grandfather of Madelyn, Abigail, Phylicia, Michael, Allison and Ryan Wilkov; dear brother of Howard (Betty) Wilkov of Florida and Carol (Michael) Love of Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, navigate to bkbmc.com, search for Robert’s obituary, scroll to the services section and click on “join livestream.”
Interment will take place at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial until 5 p.m. and again from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the residence of Scott and Erica Wilkov at 5447 Clarendon Drive in Solon. Shiva will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
Contributions in memory of Robert are suggested to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or the American Lung Association (lung.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Wilkov family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.