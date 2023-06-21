Ruth Winger, beloved wife of the late James Winger and the late David Weinberg, passed away June 20, 2023.
Loving mother of Susan (Victor) Amster, Debra Winger and Ronald (Shawna) Winger. Step-mother of William (Ellen) Weinberg. Cherished grandmother of Bradley Amster (Casey Highlands), Jonathan (Beth) Amster, Sam (Amber) Winger, Madolyn Winger, Zachary Winger, Jamie Winger, Julie Zuckerman, Allison (Danny) Agresta-Aberino, Kaitlyn (Donald) Cornish, Rosalia Winger and Kevin Baginski. Great-grandmother of Scarlett, Benjamin, Jackson, Allison, Kelvin, Albert, Skylar, Abigail, Levi, Myah and Christopher. Devoted sister to Alfred Horvitz and Florence Horvitz Goldstein (both deceased). Loving daughter of Ethel and Irving Horvitz.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. June 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends in Cleveland at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Martin, 5170 S.O.M. Center Road in Solon after service until 8 p.m. June 23, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 25 and June 26; and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 in Cincinnati at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Amster, 6681 Spring Mist Ct. in Mason.
Contributions are suggested to the Cincinnati SPCA (spcacincinnati.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.