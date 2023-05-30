Barbara L. Winters (nee Campen), 88, of Mayfield, was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Cleveland and passed away May 29, 2023.
Devoted mother of Keith (Sandra) Winters of Woodlands, Texas, and the late Robin Collins; loving grandmother of Ozzie Rodriguez, Carli Collins and Kelsi Collins; and cherished great-grandmother of Addison Selicetty.
Funeral services for Barbara will be held at 11 a.m. June 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will be at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial until 4 p.m. June 1 at The Temple Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Barbara’s memory be made to Rescue Village.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Winters family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.