Russell Wintner, age 70, of Delray Beach, Fla. passed away peacefully Jan. 23, 2023.
Loving husband of Elli (nee Klein), Russell is also survived by his sons, Scott (of Oakland, Calif.) and Todd (of Washington, D.C.); sister, Shirley (Jack) Kaplan (of Coral Gables, Fla.) and many other family and close friends. Born in Cleveland to Stuart and Lilian (nee Poser) Wintner (both of blessed memory), Russell graduated from Orange High School and Lehigh University. He was proud to have started his career as an industrial engineer with Proctor & Gamble in New York City before returning home to join his father at the family’s Ohio-based regional chain of movie theatres, National Theatre Corp.
Russell went on to become a pioneer in the motion picture industry’s transition from celluloid to digital. In Los Angeles, he founded and led the first company to deliver and project a first-run motion picture in digital format to a paying audience. He was most proud to carry on his family’s legacy as owner and operator the historic Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn, which his father opened on the day of his birth, and which he ran with Elli from his retirement in 2012 until his passing.
Funeral services for Russell will be held at noon Jan. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at noon Jan. 27, navigate to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Russell Wintner and click on “Join Livestream.”
Interment will follow at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28, at their home, 2539 Snowberry Lane in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Wintner family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.