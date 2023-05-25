Barbara Wohl, 84, passed away May 24, 2023, under the care of Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., after developing metastatic bone cancer.
Born in Cleveland on Nov. 25, 1938, to Helen and Irving Kaye, Barbara graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1950.
Barbara married Ronald B. Wohl on June 4, 1961, and together they had one son, Rory M. Wohl, in 1967. They were married for 41 years until Ronald’s passing in 2003. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker and mother, later taking on administrative roles in the insurance and financial services industries.
Beginning in 1995, Barbara and Ronald began “snowbirding” in Sarasota, Fla., and Barbara moved there full-time in 2005. She was an avid mahjong player and enjoyed partaking in the arts and culture of the “Circus City.”
Barbara is survived by her son, Rory (wife Regina) of Parrish, Fla., and was predeceased by her father, mother, younger brother, Sonny, and husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Tidewell Foundation, 3550 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. May 30 at Mayfield Road Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following services and interment from 12:30 to 4 p.m. May 30 in Ballroom I and II at the Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
A celebration of life for Barbara’s friends and loved ones from Florida will be held in Sarasota at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.