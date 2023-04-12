On April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family at home, Gail C. Wohl (nee Hertzmark), 84, embarked on her final journey.
Born July 7, 1938 in Ithaca, N.Y., to Abner and Beatrice Hertzmark. Gail was predeceased by her dear husband, Jason N. Wohl, and her sister, Judie Goodman. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela (Paul) Kniskern, Marcy (Dan) Epstein, and Amy (Robert) McKee; six grandchildren; Amanda Barnett, Camille (Nate) Welch, Morgan Bayly, Ariel Newman, Joeli and Jake McKee, and two great-grandchildren, Liana and Eden Welch.
Her children and grandchildren’s greatest fan, Gail was always encouraging and supportive.
Gail graduated from Shaker Heights High School, then Endicott College. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah, an active member of the Pinellas Co Democratic Club, and contributed to numerous causes and organizations.
Gail was fearless in her pursuit of adventure, traveling to six continents and making lasting friendships everywhere she went. Gail’s career began in marketing before finding her perfect profession as a travel consultant for 43 years.
Later in life, she discovered her passion for sailing and captained her boat, Gail Wins. As a member of the Bay Sailors Club, Gail enjoyed learning and friendship and even sailed in a race to Cuba.
Newcomers to the building at Bay Island always received a warm welcome from Gail. She loved entertaining and planned parties and events to celebrate an occasion, accomplishment or promote a cause. At Gail’s, there was always room for more at the table. Gail enthusiastically shared her optimism and belief in the goodness of people.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 30 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, presided by Rabbi Jen Mangold. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the Leisure Room, 7300 Sun Island Drive So, South Pasadena, FL 33707.
Donations made to The American Heart Association in her memory will be greatly appreciated.