Jack F. Wohl, beloved husband of Ellen (nee Teitelman), passed away May 18, 2023.
Loving father of Ricky (Mollie) Wohl and Lindsay (Jason) Miller. Devoted grandfather of Brody, Reese and Myles Miller, and Adeline, Brennan and Callahan Wohl. Dear brother of the late Teri Wohl. Dear brother-in-law of Randy and Paula Botkin, and Cindy and Les Keller. Cherished uncle and great-uncle.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 8 p.m. May 21, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 22 through May 24, and from 1 to 4 p.m. May 25 at the residence of Lindsay and Jason Miller, 25449 Bridgeton Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. Pepper Pike, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a live stream at 10 a.m. May 21 on bkbmc.com by selecting the obituary of Jack Wohl and clicking on "join live stream."
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.