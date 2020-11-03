Mildred G. Wohl (nee Gelman), beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Sherry (Marc) Gluchov and Ed Wohl. Devoted grandmother of Louis Gluchov, Jessica (Dan Piela) Gluchov, Andrew (Terri) Gluchov and Mitchell Wohl. Great-grandmother of Lily. Dear sister of the late Albert Gelman. Daughter of the late Marcia Gelman Krauss and Jack Gelman.
Mildred held positions at Baileys, Giant Tiger and Uncle Bill’s department stores. A member of Temple Israel Ner Tamid, she was also involved with B’nai B’rith Women and Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary No. 712, where she was president several times. Mildred was also president of the JWV Cuyahoga County Ladies Auxiliary. She loved playing mahjong, needlepoint, making scrapbooks and reading.
Private family services were held Nov. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Jewish War Veterans Post 712, c/o D. Gelman, 5514 Dorset Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.