Bernice Wolf (nee Zawitz), 95, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020. Bernice was born Feb. 18, 1925, in Washington, Pa.
Beloved wife of the late Isadore “Irving” Wolf; devoted mother of Marcia (Gary Truxton) Wolf and Janice (Earl) Eisenberg; loving grandmother of Chelsey Beth (Nic Schneider) Wolf Truxton, Sara Michelle Wolf Truxton, Lisa Eisenberg and Jenna Eisenberg (fiancee, Kyle Danneberger); cherished great-grandmother of Mason Schneider; dear sister of Saul Zawitz and Charles Zawitz (both deceased).
Private funeral services were held with burial in Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section) in Solon.
No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to Montefiore’s Vinney Hospice or the charity of choice.
