Wolf, Gerald

Gerald “Jerry” Wolf, age 79, of Solon, Ohio was born in Cleveland on March 31, 1943 to the late Ludwig and Flora Wolf. Jerry passed away on Oct. 11, 2022.
Beloved life partner of Rachelle Korland; devoted father of Dr. Daniel Wolf of Los Angeles, Calif. and Brian (Julie) Wolf of Henderson, Nev. Jerry became part of Rachelle’s family and was adored by her children, Robyn (David) Gelwasser and Lee (Melissa) Korland, and grandchildren, Seth and Perry Gelwasser, Maya and Sarah Korland. Rachelle’s sister Shirley (Morry-deceased) Snyter became the sister Jerry never had. He was a cherished cousin to Ellen (Allan) Vendeland, Doris (Pete) Copeland and Lore (Marvin-deceased) Coe and loyal friend to many.
Jerry’s gregarious personality and strong work ethic made him a success representing various manufacturers of women’s apparel. After his retirement he became a Blackjack dealer, the bucket list job he had wanted to pursue as a young man. He was the oldest dealer at the Cleveland Horseshoe Casino and enjoyed working there full time for 8 years after it opened.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
To view this service at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, please navigate to view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1665599829213119
Interment will take place in Zion Memorial Park (B’nai Jeshurun Congregation section), 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial at Point East, 27500 Cedar Road, Beachwood, until 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Donations in Jerry’s memory can be made to NF2 BioSolutions or Alzheimer’s Association.
