James B Wolf Jr. died peacefully in the comfort of his own home on May 18, 2023. Jane Wolf, his first and only wife for over seventy years, was by his side.
Jim was the proud father of Jody Linn, James S. (Christine) Wolf, John (Theodora) Wolf and Joan (David) Swain. Jim was the loving grandfather of Christopher (Katie) Wolf, Scott (Stephanie) Linn, Jamie (Amber) Greenwolf, Kamryn Wolf, Alexander Wolf (Stephen Praetorius), Matthew Swain, Michael (Meaghan) Swain and William Swain. Jim’s two great-grandchildren, Oliver Greenwolf and Summer Linn, gave him great joy as he watched the latest generation emerge.
Jim was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School and attended college at The University of Michigan as a business major. Following graduation, Jim returned to Cleveland to launch his business career. After obtaining his CPA and beginning his accounting career with Ernst & Ernst, Jim joined Cecil Kopperman in the mid-1950s to form the CPA firm, Kopperman and Wolf. The firm went through many iterations over the years, the one constant, there was always an office for Jim, even into his 90s.
Jim also played a key advisory role for Progressive Insurance in mid-1960s. A trusted advisor, Jim was the first outside Director at Progressive and remained on the Board through the 1980s. Despite his acumen for business, Jim’s true passions were his family, sports and travel.
Jim was grateful for the many benefits our country made available to him and his family. Giving back was always a priority with Jim. He was a lifetime trustee of Playhouse Square Foundation and lent his expertise to numerous charitable organizations over his lifetime. Jim and Jane founded The Wolf Family Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland over 25 years ago to make a direct impact on our community. The Family Foundation is truly a family effort and will endure beyond Jim.
Mostly we will miss Jim’s sense of humor, kind smile and his enthusiasm for life. He never took his good fortune for granted.
A private memorial service will be held on May 21.
Family requests no visitations at this time.
Friends who wish may make contributions to University Hospitals, Playhouse Square Foundation or a charity of their choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.