Marvin H. Wolf, beloved husband of Sheila (nee Strauss). Loving father of Shari (Michael Axel) Wolf and Kaley Palevsky. Devoted grandfather of Noah Mitchell, Ian Mitchell and Joshua Palvesky. Dear brother of Joseph (Roz) Wolf.
Private family graveside services will be held May 3 at the Chesterland Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the NCJW/Cleveland (National Council of Jewish Women).
Friends may view the service beginning May 4 by going to YouTube (enter Marvin H. Wolf Funeral Service).