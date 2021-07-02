Stuart Alan Wolf, 60, of Flagstaff, Ariz., passed away July 2, 2021.
Born Sept. 29, 1960, in Cleveland, to Manny and Sue Wolf, Stuart graduated from Mayfield High School and The Ohio State University, and earned a master’s degree in geophysics from Northern Arizona University. Stuart worked at Union Pacific Oil, and was a self employed ceramic artist and producer of Art in the Park in Flagstaff. He loved orchids and his cats.
Stuart is survived by his parents, Manny and Sue; brother, Marc (Cindy) Wolf of Cleveland; and niece and nephew, Sarah (Dustin) Goldstein and Evan (Brooke) Wolf.
The family will sit shiva from 2 to 6 p.m. July 5 at 110 N. Strawberry Lane in Moreland Hills.
Donations can be sent to a charity of choice.