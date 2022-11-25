Wolfe Shirley

Shirley Wolfe, 90, of Richmond Heights, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 15, 1932 and passed away on Nov. 22.
Graveside funeral services for Shirley were held at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon, on Nov. 23.
The family received friends at the Lausin / Wolfe residence, 4459 Gilmer Lane, Richmond Heights, on Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
Contributions in memory of Shirley are suggested to Rescue Village at rescuevillage.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Wolfe family.
Arrangements were by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.