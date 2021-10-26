Virginia Kline Wolff (nee Loeb) passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 94.
She was born Sept. 22, 1927, to Everett and Ruth (Engel) Loeb in Cleveland, Ohio. Her sister and ultimate best friend Nancy was born Dec. 21, 1930. Moving to Cleveland Heights, Ginny attended Cleveland Heights High School, graduating in 1945. It was while she was in high school that she met her future husband, Larry Havre Kline. They were married June 14, 1947. Ginny attended Mather College graduating in 1948. She studied education and joined the RLO Delta Chi sorority. Ginny taught two years at Gracemount Elementary School in Cleveland prior to having children. Ginny and Larry eventually raised a family with three sons: Judson, Jonathan and James.
The family moved to Beachwood in 1955. The boys attended and graduated from Beachwood High School, and Ginny herself went to work as a substitute teacher, eventually becoming a full-time teacher at Fairmont Elementary School. Her career in the Beachwood Public Schools spanned 24 years, including three generations of families. She was devoted to her students, and they were devoted to her.
Ginny and Larry participated in a variety of clubs with their many friends. She maintained lifelong friendships that went all the way back to her earliest elementary school days. She and Larry enjoyed theater and traveling the world, as well as time spent with family, including her sister, Nancy, and husband, Sandy Jacobs, and their family; Larry’s sister, Dorothy, and her husband, Sheldon Baum, and their family; and cousins, the Galler, the Smulson and the Harris families. Ginny and Larry were happily married 49 years, until Larry’s passing in 1996.
Ginny eventually met Robert Wolff. She and Bob were married in 2003. Together they cruised, traveled and enjoyed wintering in West Palm Beach, Fla., where they could enjoy the weather and wonderful entertainment at their condo, as well as host friends and family. Bob had been previously married to his wife Betty for 51 years before her passing. Ginny and Bob enjoyed telling people that they were married 100 years.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Larry Kline; parents, Ruth and Everett Loeb; and brother-in-law, Sanford Jacobs. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wolff; sister, Nancy (Sanford) Jacobs; children, Judson (Sheryl), Jonathan (Christine), James (Kathleen) Kline, and Steven (Lorraine) Wolff and Claudia (Scott) Fuldauer. Ginny’s grandchildren include: Missy, Brandon (Kristi), Jason (Veronica), Adam (Karalynn), Kevin (Kate), Olivia and Monica Kline, Carly (Devon) Galett and Ryan Fuldauer. Her great-grandchildren include Brody, Alexis, Casey, Peyton, Calloway, Tierney, Adynn, and Kody Kline, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Ginny was dedicated to community charity work, constantly helping with fundraising efforts. She contributed to the many organizations to which she belonged. She was a life member of the National Council of Jewish Women where she taught classes on Hello Israel, a member of Hadassah, ORT, the Beachwood Arts Council, as well as the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and The Temple-Tifereth Israel sisterhoods.
Like her parents before her, Ginny was as a life-long member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. She loved traveling, history, reading a good mystery, listening to music (especially musicals), and attending theater, opera and the ballet. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends and relatives.
Ginny always remembered birthdays and special occasions for everyone and never forgot the children she taught in school, as well as their families. Ginny was kind, caring, generous and positive, with tremendous inner strength and a beautiful smile. She was truly a “people person”. She virtually made a hobby of meeting new people and learning their stories, making friends with them almost instantly. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who loved to take her children and grandchildren to parks, museums, and restaurants. She was loved by her family and the many friends she had and maintained around the country.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel and will be open to vaccinated family and friends. A live stream of the funeral service will be available through the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz website, bkbmc.com. (Select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Virginia Kline Wolff, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.) Internment will take place at Mayfield Cemetery and limited to family only. Due to COVID concerns, the family will not receive friends following the services and will hold private shiva.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beachwood Schools Foundation, c/o the Virginia Kline Scholarship Fund, 24601 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Cleveland Institute of Art, Larry Havre Kline Photography Fund.