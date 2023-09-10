Jack Wolfson, 97, passed away Sept. 9, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Fanny. Loving father of Marc (Patricia) Wolfson, Holly (Douglas) Bruell, Scott Wolfson and Paul (Sara) Wolfson. Cherished grandfather of Gwendolyn (Tyson) Dinda, Rachael Wolfson, Abby (Yoshi) Silverstein, Amanda (Joshua) Goldberg, David Bruell (dec.), Hannah (Noah) Katzman and Julia Wolfson. Great-grandfather of five. Devoted brother of Edward and Roel (Irving) Wolfson both deceased.
Private family services were held.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Wolfson residence at 24270 Hermitage Road in Shaker Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at 17876 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland (bit.ly/3LjWhuB) or charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.