Leonard Arthur Wolkov, loving father of Brad Wolkov and Ryan (Jackie) Wolkov. Devoted grandfather of Madison, Mason, Evan, Spencer, Brianna, Delaney, Matthew, Peyton, Rhylie and Brady.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down do obituaries, select the obituary of Leonard Wolkov, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.