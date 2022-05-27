Scott Alan Wolstein, 69, of Hunting Valley, Ohio, passed away on May 26, 2022, after a valiant battle with stage 4 mucosal melanoma, diagnosed in November 2021. He was a beloved son, father, life partner, brother, uncle and a wonderful friend to many.
Scott was born on June 24, 1952 to Bertram L. and Iris S. Wolstein in South Euclid, Ohio. He is survived by his four children, Harrison, Ilana, Shelby, and Merrick, his mother, Iris, his sister, Cheryl (Eugene) Faigus, and his best friend and partner in life, Jillian. Scott was predeceased by his father, Bert, in 2004.
Scott went to school in Beachwood until eventually graduating from Hawken in 1970. He was a gifted student and athlete, earning himself the nickname “Shotgun Scott.” Being Jewish was an important part of Scott’s life, and he was a longtime member of Park Synagogue.
Scott went on to study business at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1974, and earned his law degree at The University of Michigan in1977, despite being a committed fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He began his career practicing law at Thompson, Hine & Flory until transitioning to the commercial real estate industry, most notably as CEO of Developer’s Diversified Reality, (DDR) alongside his father. He also served with his father as executive vice president of the Cleveland Force Soccer Team. Scott then held the CEO post at Starwood Retail Partners for several years. While DDR still exists under a different name, prior to his diagnosis, Scott had just completed a deal in which he very excitedly revived the original company title, naming the new company Developer’s Diversified Puerto Rico. He was extremely proud of this new venture.
The only thing Scott loved as much as his family and friends was the city of Cleveland. He took immense pride in his hometown and worked with his mother to realize his father’s dream of creating The Flats East Bank, a transformative neighborhood that brought new life to downtown Cleveland. Scott proudly spent many days and nights enjoying all he and his parents brought to the area.
He cared deeply about giving back, and his generosity knew no bounds. He worked with Jillian to create H.E.L.P., their foundation that provides healthcare and education to children in rural Malawi. He also served on various boards and committees for many different charities and organizations through his adult life.
Scott met Jillian in 1987 and they married on May 7, 1989, going on to have their four children, Harrison, Ilana, Shelby, and Merrick. Scott was an extremely devoted father. He spent every day working to provide a magnificent life for his family. While he and Jillian divorced after 19 years of marriage, they remained best friends and co-parents. Nothing was more important to him than their happiness and comfort. He was incredibly present and loving, undeniably proud, and being a father was, in his words, “the most important job he ever had.” He was also an affectionate dog dad to his best friend, an Olde English Bulldog named Bubba.
Scott’s long list of friends, many of whom have been in his life for decades, is a testament to his loyalty, kindness and magnetic personality.
While his intellect, innovative spirit, huge heart, sense of humor, and limitless generosity will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the city of Cleveland, he leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy that will echo for generations to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott’s honor to one or both of the following: Longtime friend Steve Viny’s bike ride in honor of Scott with Velosano; 100% of funds go to cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic, at give.velosano.org/fundraiser/3702735; or to H.E.L.P., his and Jillian’s foundation, at helpchildren.org.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Park Synagogue Main, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at 14398 County Line Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44022 from 2 to 6 p.m. June 1, June 2, June 3 and June 5.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.