On Feb. 23, 2021, Leon Alois Wyant passed away peacefully at home.
Born in Secovce, Czechoslovakia, on May 26, 1930, the son of Isidor and Frida Weinberger, the family came to Akron in 1946 surviving the Holocaust. Lee learned enough English in two years to graduate from West High School in 1949 before attending The Ohio State University, where he stayed to get a dental degree. Lee went on to be an officer in the U.S. Air Force before coming back to Akron to establish an oral surgery practice in Cuyahoga Falls.
As a surgeon, he was known for his skill, compassion and interest in continuing to provide the best care to his patients by being an early adopter of the latest medical innovations. He had a passion for skiing, fishing and cycling and was known for his ability to connect with anyone with a new joke, an old joke or maybe one of each.
Also known for his love and devotion to family, Lee/Dad/Grandpa/Uncle Lee/Doc/Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years Elaine (Katz) Wyant; his children Mark and Neil (Adina Gwartzman) Wyant and Lori (Scott) Soble; and grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) and Andrew Soble, and Samara and Benjamin Wyant. Lee was predeceased by his brothers Max and Ernest and sister Lily.
The family held a private funeral Feb. 25. Contributions can be made in his honor to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces at fidf.org/Donate or sent to the FIDF Ohio chapter at 5495 Mayfield Road, No. 200, Lyndhurst OH 44124 or to the Life Raft Group at liferaftgroup.org/donate-2.