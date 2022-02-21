Harry Wyler, beloved husband of the late Roslyn (nee Plasco). Loving father of Holly (Terry) Weingart, Randi (Fred) Sternfeld and Scott (Deborah) Wyler. Devoted grandfather of Matthew Weingart, Adam (Rachel) Sternfeld, Dan (Alysia) Sternfeld, Charlotte (Jonah) Grossman and Adam (Mason) Gross. Great-grandfather of Tommy, Herman and Lilly. Dear brother of the late Florence Wakser.
Private funeral services will be held Feb. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the residence of Deborah and Scott Wyler, 10 Sherwood Ct. in Beachwood (The Village).
Friends who wish may contribute to Wiggins Place c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH, or Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org).
Live streaming of the funeral service will be available at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Harry Wyler, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.