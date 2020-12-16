Lawrence D. Wymor, 94, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. Beloved son, brother and uncle.
Lawrence was born April 7, 1926, in Geneva, Ohio. After graduating from Madison High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He fought in General Patten’s 80th Division during World War II and he was also stationed in Nuremberg during the Nuremberg War Trials. He worked in Cleveland as an electrician at NASA’s Lewis Research Center from 1951 to 1987.
He was a gentle and kind man with a very good sense of humor. Larry had a very strong work ethic. It was difficult for him to tolerate individuals who put in little effort and did only minimal work. Larry valued his independence. He enjoyed listening to talk radio, discussing politics and sports. He will be greatly missed by his niece, Marilyn, who valued her many conversations and visits with him.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Abe and Rose Wymor; and sisters, Sylvia Fishman, Lucille Bayer and Gloria Kretsch. He is survived by his nephews, Elton Fishman and Ron Kretsch; nieces, Eileen Schein and Marilyn Bayer (Harris Levine); and a grandniece, grandnephew and great-grandnieces.
A graveside private service was held Dec. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contribution can be made to Wounded Warriors Family Support (wwfs.org).
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.