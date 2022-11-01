Al Yablonsky, 83, of Mayfield Heights, was born Dec. 11, 1938, in Cleveland and passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
Beloved husband of Ina Yablonsky (nee Sachs); devoted father of Ken (Brenda) Yablonsky of Cincinnati; loving grandfather of Evan and Laura.
Chapel funeral services for Al will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Nov. 4, navigate to bkbmc.com, select Al Yablonsky’s obituary and select “join livestream”.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El section), 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends until 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Contributions in memory of Al are suggested to Temple Emanu El (teecleve.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Yablonsky family.
