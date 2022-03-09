Pearl Yaeger (nee Saks), a Holocaust survivor from Mayfield Heights, passed away on March 6, 2022. She was 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard, and loving mother of Lillian Lichtman and Herold Yaeger. Devoted grandmother of Carrie (Ben) Scott. Adoring great-grandmother of Brendan and Malin. Dear sister of the late Sonia Goldstein and the late Helen Najfach, and devoted friend to many.
Born on Aug. 15, 1929, to Herschel and Layla Saks in Czechoslovakia, Pearl survived Auschwitz with her three sisters. She arrived in the United States in 1949 with her husband Bernard and daughter Lillian, and lived in Rhode Island for a short time before settling in Cleveland.
Pearl was a member of Taylor Road Synagogue and a founding member of the Kol Israel Foundation. Pearl was co-owner of the family business Bernard’s Inc., alongside her late husband. In addition to community volunteering, Pearl was deeply devoted to her family and friends.
Graveside funeral services were held on March 8, 2022, at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
May her memory be a blessing.