Toni Yanchar (nee Friedman), 66, of Aurora, Colo., passed away Oct. 25, 2020.
Born in Cleveland on June 13, 1954, Toni graduated from Beachwood High School. A retired Playboy bunny, she was also an artist and model recruiter. She loved her pets, and was also a trophy winning fly fisherwoman. Toni enjoyed boating on Lake Powell and loved nature.
Toni is survived by her stepmother, Nancy Iogue; siblings, Patricia Johnson, Michalene (Pat) Lessert, Tami Kowit, Tracy Tassie and Jacqueline Friedman; nieces, Sari Kowit, Emily Kowit and Rachel Lessert; and nephew, Alex Kowit. She was predeceased by her parents, Allen Friedman and Theresa Moretti; and husband, Peter Johnson.
Funeral services were held Nov. 3 in Broomfield, Colo.
Donations can be made in memory of Toni to your local humane society.