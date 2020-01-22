Ezat Yomtovian (nee Mazlomian) passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her seven children, Lydia (Michael) Frankel of Cleveland, Isaac (the late Roslyn, Odet) Yomtovian of Los Angeles, Rueben (Orna) Yomtovbian of Saratoga, Calif., Homa (Moshe) Gabay of Netanya, Israel, Hertzel (Dina) Yomtovian of Netanya, Sara (Avner) Shemesh of Holon, Israel, and Shosh (Ezra) Sazagar of Netanya, Israel; 22 grandchildren, Ariel, Morell, and Danielle Frankel of Cleveland, Alon (Erin) Gabay of Cleveland, and Misha (Yomtovian) Levinson of Chicago, Ezi Yomtovian of New York City, Leah Yomtovian-Roush of Redwood City, Calif., and Ariela (Yomtovian) Canter of Berkley, Calif, all formerly of Cleveland; 31 great-grandchildren living in the United States and Israel, including Maya, Oren and Tamar Gabay of Cleveland; and sister, Estie Naftali of Netanya.
Ezat was born in Esfahan, Persia, and moved to Teheran with her husband, Avram, as newlyweds, where they started a successful fabric business and raised seven children.
She and her husband fulfilled a lifelong dream to make Aliya to Israel in 1966. In the heart of downtown Netanya, they worked tirelessly together to open and successfully operate a women’s clothing store called “Lovely.”
Ezat was the matriarch of the Yomtovian family and her home was always open to family, friends and anyone in need of a Shabbat meal. She made sure no one left her home without a full stomach of her famous Persian cooking. Ezat devoted her life to her family, and instilled in them Jewish and Zionistic values and the importance of hard work.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Avram Yomtovian; and parents, Chaim and Gohar Mazlomian.
Funeral services were held Jan. 17 in Netanya. Shiva is also being held in Netanya.
Any contributions can be made in her name to: The Israel-American Council Cleveland Chapter, 5900 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367; or the Friendship Circle of Cleveland, 27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.