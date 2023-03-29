Ruth “Ruthie” Yosowitz 81, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023, surrounded by family. She had a smile that could light up a room and overflowed with love for her family and friends.
She was born in Cleveland to the late Charles and Beatrice Goodman and graduated from Shaker Heights High School’s class of 1959. She attended The Ohio State University for two years and then earned a teaching degree from Kent State University.
Ruthie and her late husband of 57 years, Sanford “Sandy” Yosowitz, raised their three children in Beachwood, where they were active members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She held several teaching positions throughout the years including second grade at John Dewey Elementary School in Warrensville Heights, elementary levels (as well as Librarian) at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and pre-K at the former Agnon School where many of her former students remembered her as “one of the most fun and caring teachers” they ever had. She and Sandy retired to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., in 2006.
Ruthie is survived by her children, Jeffrey and Thea Yosowitz (Chicago), Mark and Nina Yosowitz (Newport Beach, Calif.) and Chari and Eric Schwartz (Long Grove, Ill.); grandchildren, Jacob and Rachel Yosowitz, Graydon and Alexander Yosowitz, and Alana and Brett Schwartz; and sister and brother-law, Lynn and Bob Markus.
Graveside services will be held April 2 in Arlington Heights, Ill.
The family requests that any donations be sent to the Foundation for Prader Willi Research (https://impact.fpwr.org/give/451236/#!/donation/checkout), a cause very close to the family’s heart.