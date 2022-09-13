Dr. Barry S. Yulish, 88, of Beachwood, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Barry was born Feb, 1, 1934 in Cleveland. Veteran U.S. Army Medical Corps.
Beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara (nee Clossman, deceased April 20, 2013). Survived by children, David (Lynne), Jon, Debbie and Danny, and grandchildren, Moselle, Jonah, Avi, Kendall and Shai. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Jean, and brother, Ronny.
Barry was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, Western Reserve College and The Ohio State University School of Medicine. He retired as chief of pediatric radiology at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Barry was a veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Corps serving 1963 to 1966 stationed in Verdun, France. While in France, Barry, Barbara and the kids traveled extensively throughout Europe. They often said that those were their best years.
Barry was sports fan especially of Ohio State football, the Browns and the Indians. He loved opera and classical music. He loved classic movies, particularly westerns and war movies.
He was a voracious reader of anything from interpretations of Talmud to Medieval poetry (sorry again for throwing out that ripped up copy of “Poems of Euripedes”) to Stieg Larsson and Louis L’Amour.
He loved Sargento sharp cheddar cheese (his arteries were probably 50% cheese), pizza with double cheese, Double Stuff Oreos, Hershey bars, rock hard fruit, PB&J on white bread and Corky’s x-lean corned beef.
He recently rekindled his love of cigars, smoking them on the way to doctor appointments much to the dismay of those of us accompanying him.
He was a complicated soul. May he find peace and comfort and rest easy, free from pain, with a half gallon of Rocky Road and a long handled American spoon.
Graveside funeral services for Barry will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will observe shiva from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the residence of Debra Yulish, 1388 Gordon Road in Lyndhurst.
Contributions suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, Easter Seals or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
