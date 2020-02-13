Gene Yulish (aka Gene London), adored son of Minna and Isadore Yulish (both of blessed memory), beloved husband of John Thomas of Reading, Pennsylvania, dear brother of Charles (Cynthia) Yulish, Mort (Rita) Yulish and Stanley (Ina) Yulish (both of blessed memory), cherished uncle of Susan (Stuart) Muszynski, Sheri (Mark) Brenner, Alexi Yulish (Nicole Fuller), Jonathan Yulish and Cristopher Yulish; adored and admired great uncle of Sarah and Steven Muszynski, Tyler (Lauren), Jordyn and Ross Brenner, and Johnny Yulish; and very special great-great uncle of Finn Brenner.
From 1959 to 1977, Gene was the iconic host of Cartoon Corners and the Gene London Show in the Greater Philadelphia area, impacting and inspiring children with his kindness, wit and creativity.
After that time, until the time of his death, he was one of the world’s pre-eminent experts and collectors of the movie clothing and costumes of Hollywood’s notable movie stars, recently hosting an exhibit at the Allentown, Pa. Art Museum: “Golden Age Costumes from the Gene London Cinema Collection.”
Services were held Jan. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation heart failure program (clevelandclinic.org/giving) or the Be Kind Stick Together elementary school anti-bullying program at Values-in-Action Foundation/Project Love, 6700 Beta Drive, Suite 120, Mayfield, OH 44143 (viafdn.org).