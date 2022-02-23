Joyce S. Zabell (nee Stearns), beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis R. Zabell. Loving mother of Marci Zabell and Fred (Dr. Karen Sessler) Zabell. Devoted grandmother of Rayenbo Bone, Ryan (Heather) Bone and Sam Zabell. Devoted great-grandmother of Ewan, Grey and Lucian. Dear sister of Ethel Wernick (z"l).
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the residence of M. Zabell, 3131 E. Derbyshire Road in Cleveland Heights.
Masks are required at service and residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Bernard Rich Hollander Arts Enrichment Fund.
Friends who are not able to attend the service may view it on live stream at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 by going to fairmounttemple.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.