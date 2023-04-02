Ruth Newman Zake, age 93, of Beachwood, was born June 20, 1929, and passed away on March 31, 2023.
A life long Cleveland native, she was the mother, grandmother and friend that everyone wishes they had. Though almost 94, she was ever optimistic and ageless, embracing new ideas and technologies (she loved her Apple devices). Ruth stood on strong, loving shoulders, encouraged by her parents, Morris and Ida Dores Kaber, to be fearless. And she was.
Ruth is predeceased by husbands, Lee Rubenstein, Albert Newman and Harry Zake.
Ruth leaves an unforgettable legacy of wisdom for her children – Michael (Debbie) Newman, Larry (Jan) Rubenstein and Joyce Rubenstein (Paul Haubert); grandchildren – Chelsea (Rick) DiCarlo, Marissa Rubenstein, Arielle Rubenstein and Trevor (Emily) Haubert and great grandchild, Michael DiCarlo — make every day count, what’s important is being together with family, find happiness in the everyday and continue the family’s Jewish traditions she so valued.
From Glenville High School she went on to graduate from Ohio University in 1952, becoming first a dietician at the Children’s Receiving Home, then after a brief time at home with her children, returning to college to get a teaching degree. She taught home economics in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school system for more than 25 years.
After retiring, it was an undeniable fact that Ruth never stood still; organizing, cooking, knitting, reading, going out to eat, traveling the world and cross country to visit family and pursuing her particular passion… shopping (retail therapy for happy and sad times). Ruth loved to be up on the news. In fact, the soundtrack of her daily life was MSNBC.
Ruth’s love language was food… From blueberry muffins to honey cake, chicken soup with matzo balls and so much more. She created recipes, altered existing ones and was always available for cooking consultations. There was nothing that couldn’t be solved around a kitchen table.
With a smile for everyone, in Ruth’s world there were no strangers, only friends she hadn’t met.
The family would like to acknowledge Ruth’s dear friend, Helene Broidy, who helped make the last six years at Wiggins Place a truly wonderful time. And to Rabbi Sokol for his friendship and compassion. As well, to Ruth’s aides from Helping Hands who supported her this last year. And lastly, to Vinney Hospice, thank you for the kindness and respect you showed Ruth. It made all the difference.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 10 a.m. April 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view the service on April 4, please go to Ruth Zake’s webpage at bkbmc.com, scroll to the services section and select “join live stream.”
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 3 p.m. at Embassy Suites Beachwood, 3775 Park East Drive in Beachwood. The family will next receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. April 4 at the Zake residence, 27070 Cedar Road, #271, in Beachwood.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory are suggested to the Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org), Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio or the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Zake/Rubinstein family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.