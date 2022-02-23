Mildred “Millie” Zalben, born Feb. 22, 1923, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 16, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Simon; cherished mother of David (deceased) and Mindy Zalben, devoted grandmother of Leeland (Katie), Adam and Austin Sussel. Dear sister of the late Marvin Helf.
Millie met Si, the love of her life on a Monday and they married that Wednesday spending 62 years together. She was a classy woman who filled any room with warmth and love. She would greet you with a smile and a “honey.” She adored her family and was a humble matriarch. She lived a full life with a joyous heart. Millie was six days shy of her 99th birthday. She will be greatly missed.
A private family service was held Feb. 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellefaire JCB as this was close to her heart (bellefairejcb.org/donate).
