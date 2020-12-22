Maxine L. Zavelson, 102, of Cleveland, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
Born June 29, 1918, in Cleveland to Joseph and Florence Abrams, Maxine graduated from Glenville High School and attended The Ohio State University.
A wife and mother, Maxine was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Temple Emanuel in Mansfield. She was involved with Temple Emanuel’s sisterhood, where she was past president.
She loved traveling, literature and staying up to date on current events. Maxine was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and
great-grandmother and a cherished friend to all.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Zavelson and Daniel Zavelson; grandchildren, Laura Zavelson-Cox, David Zavelson, William Zavelson and Andrew Zavelson; and great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Brandon Cox, Anna Zavelson and Chase Zavelson.
Funeral services were held Dec. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery. The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in loving memory of Maxine can be made to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s fund to feed the hungry or a charity of your choice.