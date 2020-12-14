Maxine Lois Zavelson (nee Abrams), beloved wife of the late Lester S. Zavelson. Loving mother of Dr. Thomas (Gail) Zavelson and Daniel (Nancy) Zavelson. Devoted grandmother of Laura (William) Zavelson-Cox, David (Tracy) Zavelson, Andrew Zavelson and William Zavelson. Great-grandmother of Caitlin, Brandon, Anna and Chase.
Private family services will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends may view the live stream at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at bit.ly/smallchapel. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic. Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.