Leonard Zeid, beloved husband of Karen (nee Buckantz), passed away Oct. 16, 2022.
Loving father of Todd (Randi) Zeid and Marc (Leslie Rothstein) Zeid. Cherished grandfather of Zoe Zeid (Josh Tolle), Yaakov (Hadassah) Zeid, Ian Zeid and Tara Zeid. Devoted brother of the late Ada Slavin. Wonderful uncle and great friend to everyone.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Family will receive visitors following services until 8 p.m. Oct. 19, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Zeid, 28760 Inner Circle Court in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.