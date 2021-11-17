Kenneth A. Zeisler, of Pepper Pike and Naples, Fla., beloved husband of 57 years to the late Paula D. Zeisler. Loving father to Lynne Petkovic, Laura Zeisler and Julie (Shannon) Blackwell. Devoted grandfather of Alexandra and Caroline Petkovic, and Andrew and Jonathan Blackwell.
Ken graduated from The Ohio State University in 1957 and received his Juris Doctor degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1961. Ken loved landscape architecture and taking European hiking trips with Paula. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his beloved grandchildren. Having all girls, he felt blessed when Shannon became part of the family. He truly considered him a son and appreciated the relationship they developed over the years.
Ken, together with Patrick J. Morgan in 1976, formed Zeisler Morgan Properties, LTD., a national shopping center development firm. Prior to 1976, he was a partner at Developers Diversified. Passionate about real estate law, he endowed the Kenneth A. Zeisler Scholarship Fund at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law for students pursuing a career in real estate law. Additionally, in 2005, he recognized the gap in real estate development law and funded a “practical hands-on” real estate course taught at the law school.
Private family services will be held Nov. 19 at Lake View Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
Much beloved by his family, friends, and colleagues throughout his life, Ken was a kind, generous, and honorable man. As a lifelong Clevelander, he believed there was no greater good than giving back to your community. In that spirit, those wishing to honor Ken’s legacy may make a contribution to The Cleveland Foundation (clevelandfoundation.org).
