Paula D. Zeisler (nee Danaceau), beloved wife of Kenneth A. Zeisler. Loving mother of Lynne Petkovic, Laura Zeisler and Julie (Shannon) Blackwell. Devoted grandmother of Alexandra and Caroline Petkovic, and Andrew and Jonathan Blackwell. Dear sister of the late Hugh Danaceau.
Paula graduated from Tufts University and received her Master's degree in Russian history from John Carroll University. Paula loved books, golf, travel and hiking. At age 62, she hiked to the basecamp of Mt. Everest. She loved going to Perkins Cove in Ogunquit, Maine.
Private family services were held. A celebration of Paula's life will be announced at a future date. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the residence, 4205 Symphony Lane in Pepper Pike.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place or the Junior Maine Guide Scholarship Fund c/o Maine Summer Camp, P.O. Box 1861 Portland, ME 04104.