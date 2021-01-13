A. Paul Zeitzew, born July 4, 1932, in Philadelphia, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at 88.
Zeitzew owned Body Language, an educational store for adults in alternative lifestyles for 19 years until his retirement in June 2012. During that time, he received awards for community service from the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland and NOCI.
He was a member of Chevrei Tikva Chavura of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. He served as President during the late 1980s. Prior to his move to Cleveland he was a member and President of Congregation Or Chadash in Chicago. He was also a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by daughters, Lisa Albright and Andrea Bruns; and three grandchildren: Allen, Christopher and Cody Leigh.
Donations in his honor may be made to Chevrei Tikva c/o Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.