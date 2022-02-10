Harriet Zelman (nee Kaufman), beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Dan (Ellen) Zelman, Debby (Bill Deal) Zelman Rapoport, David Zelman and the late Darcy (Randall) Alter. Devoted grandmother of Andrew (Shannon) Zelman, Brett (Courtney) Zelman, Kara (Jeremy) Rosen, Brian Rapoport, Julie Rapoport, Sophie Alter, Max Alter, Sadie Alter, Zoey Zelman, Zachary Zelman and Zia Zelman. Great-grandmother of Grant, Ethan, Stella and Jordy. Dear sister of Lola (Melvin) Kamins and the late Elva (Stephen) Aronstein.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Harriet Zelman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
